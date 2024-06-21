Last month, I wrote a report for Honest Media titled “Trump is Captured by Big Pharma.” We received pushback from some of our readers who asked why we had not examined Joe Biden’s record in a similarly critical light. We honestly didn't realize it needed to be said, but here it is:

Trump is Captured by Big Pharma, but Biden is Fully Owned by Them

In September 2020, in the heat of the election campaign, Newsweek reported that, according to OpenSecrets.org, the pharmaceuticals industry donated more than $5.9 million to Biden's presidential campaign – a sum nearly four times the $1.5 million that Trump had accepted from Big Pharma up to September 21, 2020. For his inauguration that January, Biden, like Trump before him, accepted a $1 million donation from Pfizer, the lead manufacturer of the experimental mRNA gene therapy treatment that was fast tracked during Trump’s presidency.

In 2020, among Biden’s first acts as President during COVID-19, was asking Americans to wear masks, as reported by PBS, and mandating them for all interstate travel and international travel, an order subsequently struck down by a federal judge. Two years on, and over 400 million free N95 masks later, those non-science based government recommendations were lifted. Studies have shown how damaging masking has been, especially to children.

Even before telling Americans to mask up, Biden’s administration acted to censor Robert F. Kennedy Jr., then Chairman of Children’s Health Defense, for his critical views on Big Pharma vaccines. Kennedy had been named one of the so-called “Disinfo Dozen” and was targeted with censorship for allegedly increasing “vaccine hesitancy,” an Orwellian government-speak and Big Pharma industry term used to describe people reluctant or refusing to get COVID shots. Implicit in the term “vaccine hesitancy” is that it’s a momentary hesitation, that it’s wrong, and those labeled this way will ultimately comply once the vaccine messaging is better “managed.”

On January 23, 2021 less than 72 hours after his Pfizer-funded inauguration, Biden’s White House asked Twitter to remove a Kennedy Tweet. “EOP” in the email header below denotes “Executive Office of the President.”

Screenshot of the White House asking Twitter (now X) to remove a post by Kennedy

Kennedy subsequently sued the Biden Whitehouse and other federal officials over their efforts to censor him in early 2020, eventually winning a deferred injunction that, according to Bloomberg,

“bars the named federal defendants [Biden et. al.] from taking ‘actions, formal or informal, directly or indirectly, to coerce or significantly encourage social-media companies to remove, delete, suppress or reduce, including through altering their algorithms, posted social-media content containing protected free speech.’”

Biden’s Attempt to Implement Unconstitutional National Vaccine Mandate

The Biden administration set the tone for all the vaccine mandates that rolled out in 2021. Military, police, firefighters, teachers, medical professionals, and more, all faced mandates that threatened to take away the careers of hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Americans.

In November 2021, the New York Times published an article titled “Biden is requiring the vast majority of federal workers to get vaccinated or face disciplinary measures.” This push was part of a larger White House effort to push COVID vaccines on two-thirds of all American workers, covering more than 100 million people.

At the time, the Christian Medical & Dental Association (CMDA) said that there is no good ethical argument for Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Their 2021 CMDA statement reads:

Coerced vaccination would irreparably harm Constitutional rights and the patient-physician relationship. Conscience is an individual belief influenced by many factors such as faith, culture, family, and reason. Each individual makes a conscientious decision in any given situation. Respect for conscience rights is always of primary importance.

Biden’s Executive Orders were challenged in court and deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court, as reported by Stanford Law School. For Biden, with his deep ties to Big Pharma, it is clear that neither concerns of personal faith nor freedom protected by the Constitution should get in the way of mass vaccination by the federal government.

Grave Vaccine Harm and Death Ignored by the Biden Administration

Biden’s allegiance to Big Pharma is perhaps nowhere more apparent than his administration's ongoing negligent oversight of, and refusal to even acknowledge, the extent of grave harm and deaths increasingly reported and likely attributable to the experimental gene therapy developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

In June 2022, The Expose reported on a study that found that sudden “athlete deaths are 1700% higher than expected since COVID-19 vaccination began.” The criteria of this study is not completely clear, but collapsing professional athletes has been far more than anecdotal since the mass intake of these vaccines. The COVID jabs are now suspected to have been responsible for huge spikes in so-called ‘excess deaths’ worldwide, as reported by The Telegraph in June 2024.

The researchers cited by The Telegraph wrote: “During the pandemic, it was emphasized by politicians and the media on a daily basis that every Covid-19 death mattered and every life deserved protection through containment measures and Covid-19 vaccines. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the same moral should apply.” Unless, of course, the administration is owned by Big Pharma.

Edward Dowd, a former Blackrock analyst now researching a pattern of increased all-cause mortality across many highly vaccinated Western nations, released a 22 page report in 2023 about death trends in the UK, although it was overlooked or ignored by Biden. The FLCCC summarized Dowd’s findings in a Substack piece:

We observed a 13% increase above normal trend line in 2020, 30% in 2021 and 44% in 2022. Anything above 3 standard deviations is a signal —a 3.8 standard deviation is the same as you getting hit by lightning once in your lifetime. When I say 10 standard deviations, this is an improbable event from the norm. Ten [standard deviations from the norm] is crazy. We are seeing signals like this across all different databases all the time….At this point I’m just mad because we are talking into the wind.

In February 2024, researchers from Ohio State University published a study that found that vaccinated COVID patients are nearly twice as likely to die than unvaccinated COVID patients.

The Cover-Up for Big Pharma Almost Worse than the Crime

Rather than pull out all the stops to investigate mounting concerns over COVID mRNA treatments that appear to be maiming or killing Americans, the Biden administration has instead actively hindered independent investigations and delayed relevant disclosures. These decisions lead many to suspect that Biden puts the protection of Big Pharma over the health and well being of the people.

In February 2022, The New York Times reported a bombshell of cover-ups by the Biden administration in its effort to control the unraveling “safe and effective” narrative,

Two full years into the pandemic, the agency leading the country’s response to the public health emergency has published only a tiny fraction of the data it has collected, several people familiar with the data said… “We have been begging for that sort of granularity of data for two years,” said Jessica Malaty Rivera, an epidemiologist and part of the team that ran Covid Tracking Project, an independent effort that compiled data on the pandemic till March 2021. A detailed analysis, she said, “builds public trust, and it paints a much clearer picture of what’s actually going on.” Concern about the misinterpretation of hospitalization data broken down by vaccination status is not unique to the C.D.C. On Thursday, public health officials in Scotland said they would stop releasing data on Covid hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status because of similar fears that the figures would be misrepresented by anti-vaccine groups.

A November 2021 column from Reuters legal affairs correspondent Jenna Green expressed shock over Biden's attempt to protect Pfizer from scrutiny over the Trump administration’s licensing of Pfizer's experimental mRNA gene therapy.

Reuters column expressing shock at FDA’s delays on releasing Pfizer data

Compelled by a Freedom of Information request filed by investigating scientists, the Biden FDA said that it would require 55 years to release all of Pfizer licensing records, giving new meaning to the term “vaccine hesitancy.” Fortunately attorney Aaron Siri beat the FDA in court, forcing Pfizer to release the licensing documentation.

Those documents became the basis for The Pfizer Papers, a book edited by best-selling author Naomi Wolf that features thousands of medical experts. The book’s description from Skyhorse Publishing says,

The book shows in high relief that Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial was deeply flawed and that the pharmaceutical company knew by November 2020 that its vaccine was neither safe nor effective. The reports detail vaccine-induced harms throughout the human body, including to the reproductive system; show that women suffer vaccine-related adverse events at a 3:1 ratio; expose that vaccine-induced myocarditis is not rare, mild, or transient; and, shockingly, demonstrate that the mRNA vaccines have created a new category of multi-system, multi-organ disease, which is being called “CoVax Disease.”

The book’s cover reads “Pfizer’s crimes against humanity.”

Biden’s going to the mat to cover a Trump era Big Pharma episode suggests that Trump and Biden are a shadow tag team that does the bidding of Big Pharma. They ignore the cost, and possibly the crimes, of spiking vaccine harm and death. The Times recently touched the tip of the iceberg of this phenomenon in a recent report.

A 2024 New York Times articles explores the harms from COVID vaccines

Biden’s allegiance to Big Pharma in the form of censorship of Bobby Kennedy, withholding documents, mandates struck down by the courts, and ignoring vaccine injuries are testimony to an extreme overreach by the federal government and Biden himself. These Constitutional crimes of such extreme nature that government watchdogs, independent investigators, and Congress ought to commence with an official COVID Commission to determine what lies behind the cover-up surrounding the worst worldwide health crisis in over a century.