Reporter Paul Thacker has documented that Disinfo Dupe reporters Kiera Butler of Mother Jones and Brandy Zadrozny of NBC relied on a questionable ‘medical expert’ in their reporting named Allison Neitzel.

Read that report here:

Besides the fact that Neitzel was not a licensed physician, she rose to prominence as a COVIDian ‘medical expert’ shortly after she had just finished medical school.

Dr. Tracey Beth Høeg has been attacked by Neitzel on numerous occasions. Høeg stated, “The fact she has not nearly completed her training but has appointed herself as an expert physician in pointing out misinformation strikes me as both odd and ironic.”

Neitzel made at least two appearances in Kiera Butler’s reporting, helping the Mother Jones reporter legitimize disinfo the likes of which Honest Media documented last year. Find our reporting on Butler here:

Honest Media has written to both the CEO and Editor in Chief of Mother Jones asking for corrections to Butler’s incorrect reporting. We have received no response.

In Thacker’s recent report, he points out that Butler quoted Neitzel in her ridiculously titled “Anti-vaxxers Have a Dangerous Theory Called “Natural Immunity” report. It’s quite astonishing that in 2024 Mother Jones has the audacity to keep this anti-science headline published at their website.

Thacker also notes that Butler referenced Neitzel again in a separate report where she attacked Americans and doctors who have valid concerns about their rights to get and give second opinions that may not be approved by the state. Butler criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and many doctors for fighting against the physician censorship law passed in California in 2022. The law allowed the California Medical Board to essentially become a “Ministry of Truth,” determining what doctors can and can’t tell their patients.

The law was shot down in the courts and even repealed entirely by Governor Gavin Newsom. No mention, correction, or update regarding the repeal from Butler.

Another Disinfo Dupe Thacker focused on is Brandy Zadrozny of NBC. Thacker documented that Zadrozny also quoted Neitzel as a “physician” in her reporting. When Thacker emailed Zadrozny asking if she would be correcting her past reporting he received no reply.

Here is Honest Media’s coverage of Disinfo Dupe Brandy Zadrozny:

In addition, Thacker points out Alison Neitzel was recently forced to post an apology to the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) for misinformation she published about Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik among others. FLCCC is an organization of frontline doctors and medical professionals who organized after the COVID crisis struck America.

It's good to see Paul Thacker holding Disinfo Dupes accountable. The world needs much more reporting just like this. Honest Media applauds Thacker’s work.