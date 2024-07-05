Right as Joe Biden’s campaign is imploding, Donald Trump pivoted to steal Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Medical Freedom Platform for the Whitehouse.

No one should be fooled; Trump has no intention of delivering on this ‘promise’ and we have the receipts to prove it. We know Trump is lying when he claims he will do what Kennedy really will do in the Whitehouse because Trump already made this promise in 2016, and promptly broke it in 2017.

Earlier this week Trump released a message discussing a “stunning rise in autism, autoimmune disorders” and many other health conditions, and that as president he will set up a commission of “independent minds” to investigate what is causing America’s health crisis.

Trump made, and broke, this exact promise during his first term as president when he asked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head a Vaccine Safety Commission. As Kyle Hence reported for Honest Media, Trump set up one meeting for Kennedy with Anthony Fauci, as well as FDA, CDC and NIH officials, and then ended the commission after he appointed Scott Gottlieb and Alex Azar to head the federal health agencies.

Gottlieb and Azar are Big Pharma executives.

Kennedy announced on CSPAN that Trump had asked him to head the Vaccine Safety Commission immediately after it happened. Later Kennedy speculated whether Gottlieb and Azar were the reason the commission was squashed.

Back in 2016 Trump also met with Andy Wakefield, who has been a leading advocate for vaccine safety for nearly 30 years. Wakefield even attended Trump’s inaugural ball, though I doubt he new at the time Pfizer had donated $1 million dollars to throw the party.

Trump told Wakefield he was aware that vaccines can cause health problems and that he wanted to do something about this as president. However Trump fell completely flat on any-and-all promises made to the Health & Medical Freedom Movement, even though they supported his run for president, believing he would be a man of his word.

Donald Trump could not be trusted to protect Medical Freedom in 2016, and he can’t be trusted now.