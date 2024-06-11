Activists protest the WHO treaty at the UN headquarters in New York (photo by Olivia Braccio; oliviabraccio.com)

In March, the World Health Organization (WHO) proposed a new Pandemic Preparedness Treaty. The WHO’s proposal, scheduled for ratification on May 24, sent shockwaves throughout the medical freedom community and inspired resistance from across the political spectrum.

Some good news came for the resistance movement, however, as the treaty ultimately failed. Think Global Health, an initiative of the Council on Foreign Relations, details how impasses over technology sharing and accountability measures helped sink the proposal, which were issues highlighted by the resistance.

The resistance included a petition from twenty-four American attorneys general, an open letter to President Biden from 49 Senators, and sustained efforts from Independent presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy wrote that, thanks to this alliance organized around shared concerns, “[of] free speech and retaining sovereignty over health and information,” the activists won.

“Some good news,” wrote Dr. Meryl Nass, a prominent figure in the medical freedom movement. “The treaty negotiations failed to reach agreement and are done. WHO bureaucracy will still try to move something forward next week but the worst should be gone.”

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who spoke with Honest Media prior to the decisive vote, had expressed his concern that the proposed treaty would codify the mistakes of the Fauci regime and the COVID era. Writing against the WHO treaty in April, Bhattacharya and Kevin Bardosh asserted, “Validating this treaty is a vote for the disastrous policies of the Covid years.”

“We need more accountability around Covid policy mistakes before a treaty goes ahead,” wrote Bardosh on X shortly after the WHO negotiations failed.

This is not the first victory for the community of activists supported by Kennedy. As the mainstream media seeks to frame Kennedy’s campaign through slurs and what Kennedy calls “rigged polling,” a pattern has emerged of Kennedy winning on the issues. The American political conversation is changing. Kennedy is shifting policy. To highlight this phenomenon, consider seven recent wins:

1. This defeat of the WHO pandemic treaty. 2. Julian Assange’s victory in court over his right to appeal the United States’ extradition order. 3. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s successful settlement of her lawsuit against the FDA over her advocacy for Ivermectin during the Covid era. 4. Kennedy’s preliminary injunction victory over President Biden in their censorship case that went to the Supreme Court. 5. Commitment from Donald Trump, for whatever that’s worth, to release the final JFK assassination files that Biden refused to release in 2022 (should Trump win in November). 6. Mainstream media normalization of the conversation about vaccine safety, the lab leak theory, and the malfeasance of Dr. Anthony Fauci. 7. President Biden’s recent Executive Order to close the border – just as Kennedy prescribed.

These achievements are just the tip of the iceberg. The Kennedy campaign and supporters, by forming unorthodox alliances with activists across the political spectrum, are transforming the discourse of the 2024 election cycle and thereby transforming the forward path of both American policy and history.

What do these Kennedy victories have in common? All are marked by a clear commitment to foundational American values and, with the exception of the border closure, are grounded in defense of the First Amendment. The American government’s assault on civil liberties includes the continued censorship of the JFK assassination files, the prosecution of Assange, and the widespread suppression of COVID era medical dissidents including Kennedy, Bhattacharya, and Bowden. So many of these issues come back to free speech.

Even though Trump, Biden, and Fauci have issued no public apology for the narrative of the repressive COVID regime, the medical freedom community’s positions on treatment, etiology, and the importance of free speech are finally receiving public vindication.

To be clear: The defeat of the WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty is not just a victory for these activists. It is a victory for an entire movement and all activists in a political moment when so many feel the system is deadlocked and impervious to core American values.

But, as JFK once said, “Let the word go forth.” His nephew is winning. Kennedy is expanding the conversation about human rights, the border, censorship, free speech, and medical freedom. One issue at a time, this independent campaign is changing the world.