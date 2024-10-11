The pundits say that Pennsylvania will decide the outcome of the Presidential election and the fate of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda.

That’s why YOU need to get to PENNSYLVANIA to impact this election!

American Values 2024 is launching a Get-Out-The-Vote campaign in partnership with the Mighty American Strikeforce, who has operations in every swing state.

Together, we will teach you, train you, protect you, transport you and fund you to go to PA, knock on doors of friendly voters and make sure they get to the polls this November 5th.

ZOOM TRAINING SESSION this Sunday, October 13, at 7pm ET

Michael Kane, John Gilmore and Rita Palma will be holding a ZOOM TRAINING SESSION to explain and answer all your questions.

Register for this Zoom meeting here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArcOGqpzIsH9cMGS8vUKhmdWAfncG1DXxg