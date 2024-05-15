Honest Media Correction of the Associated Press on Ivermectin
In light of Chris Cuomo’s admission that he is now taking Ivermectin (likely as a treatment for a COVID vaccine injury) and Dr. Mary Bowden’s legal victory over the FDA that forced the agency to pull down its ridiculous “You are not a horse” propaganda tweet, Honest Media is republishing the 300 words we sent to the Associated Press back in January detailing the lies that they published about Ivermectin and never corrected. These 300 words were one aspect of a larger letter that pointed out numerous inaccuracies and lies in the newswire’s reporting that have not been corrected.
AP never responded to our legitimate concerns.
Ivermectin Horse Dewormer Disinfo
(Sent to AP on January 26, 2024)
AP reported that Ivermectin was a horse dewormer and there is “no evidence” that it is safe and effective for use in treating COVID-19 in humans. This claim was part of a major Big Pharma propaganda campaign to make people think Ivermectin is not used in humans when it is. The drug has won the Nobel Prize for ending two human endemic diseases, and billions of doses have been safely given to humans across the world as an antiviral and antiparasitic treatment. AP’s link in this article claiming there is “no evidence” for Ivermectin’s use for COVID-19 is now a broken link to an old AP fact check that your organization has removed from publication with no mention as to why.
Again, does this too represent gold standard reporting practices from AP?
In direct contrast to AP’s reporting, there are over 100 peer reviewed scientific studies that show Ivermectin is, in fact, safe and effective in treating COVID-19. The definitive work on this subject has been written by Dr. Pierre Kory, titled The War on Ivermectin. Dr. Kory was a frontline emergency care physician during the COVID crisis.
The most critical piece of missing information here is that there could have never been an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued for any COVID vaccine if repurposed drugs like Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine were effectively treating the new illness. These drugs have expired patents so they can no longer provide big profits for Big Pharma. Therefore, Big Pharma had a motive to discredit these drugs in order to get EUA approval for COVID vaccines to improve their financial returns. But readers would never suspect any such a thing if they were relying solely on AP reporting; such a potential conflict of interest should not be ignored by reputable news organizations.
To HENDY who has loaded the comments of this piece with anti-Ivermectin studies, we have sent your links to medical experts who are reviewing them and we will reply after the examination is complete.
You have provided an excessive amount of medical documentation so it is going to take us some time to respond.
In a paper called ‘Serious Ivermectin Toxicity and Human ABCB1 Nonsense Mutations’ a case study is examined by which a 13 year old boy was sent to the hospital in a coma after just one ivermectin pill.
https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMc1917344?url_ver=Z39.88-2003&rfr_id=ori:rid:crossref.org&rfr_dat=cr_pub%20%200pubmed