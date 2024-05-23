In March and April, Honest Media published a four-part series exploring how mainstream media coverage of Russiagate, the 2020 presidential election, and COVID eroded trust in legacy media. These events, combined with an erosion in trust of mainstream media, have led to the rise of new and independent media.

As we wrote in Part IV of the series, “…a growing portion of the American people have felt betrayed by the mainstream media while being inspired by the new independent media.”

The authors, Honest Media staff writers Matthew Armstrong and Kyle Hence were invited to join The Truth Tellers podcast hosted by citizen journalist and video essay producer Aaron Everitt and Jack Buckby. They also wrote an RFK Jr. biography, The Truth Teller. The podcast episode explores the issues we raised in “The Collapse of Mainstream Media” series and discusses specifically the lies and betrayals by the mainstream media that led each of us individually to turn to alternative, independent news sources.

Here is the interview in its entirety (51 minutes) now available on Apple Podcasts.

From their Apple Podcast page:

A podcast with Jack Buckby and Aaron Everitt discussing the political realignment in politics, including the independent candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Jack and Aaron are conservative commentators who have found a common ground in the principles and ideas of the RFK jr. Campaign. They discuss culture, politics, the need for a diminution of extremism, and how the people in the western world are increasingly isolated from their leadership because of their failures to tell the truth and their pressing into radicalism

The interview is also available on Spotify.

Kyle and Matthew have been invited back to continue exploring issues surrounding the collapse of mainstream media and rise of our new public square.