Have you ever asked CHAT GPT or GROK “Are vaccines safe and effective?”

If so, you likely got back “According to the CDC…” or something along those lines. Here is a new beta version of a chatbot called HOMERE: beta.homere.ai

Honest Medical Research AI

HOMERE has three different settings: Skeptical, Neutral and Dogmatic. If you put it in dogmatic, you will get the same “According to the CDC…” searches that mainstream AI produces. But if you put it into neutral or skeptical, you get a far more balanced response.

HOMERE is still in beta form and needs to be tested. Please hop on and test it, rate your experience, and give some feedback. Please also post in the comments below what you think of the experiences and information that you obtain from HOMERE.

You can log in to HOMERE here: beta.homere.ai