Dr. Pierre Kory

After reporting on ivermectin on at least three separate occasions at Honest Media, we received multiple comments from readers that linked to studies claiming ivermectin is dangerous.

First, Honest Media does not give medical advice. We do not recommend that anyone take any drug without consulting their doctor and medical professionals, and/or other people that they trust.

Second, we recommend reading two reports from Dr. Pierre Kory on the safety of ivermectin:

These reports are scholarly, while thoroughly cited and referenced, and written by a medical expert who makes it extremely clear that ivermectin is safe in humans when prescribed properly, and under the supervision of a doctor.

In the first report, Dr. Kory references randomized control trials, systemic reviews, health minister reports, malaria studies, and case series that all show ivermectin is safe in humans, even when prescribed in high doses.

In the second report, in defense of Dr. Mary Bowden, Dr. Pierre Kory recently wrote the following regarding the safety of ivermectin in humans:

None of the now 50 randomized controlled trials in Covid have ever shown an increased rate of side effects when compared to placebo. I performed an exhaustive and comprehensive review of the many studies both pre-and post Covid which reveal an unparallelled safety record of ivermectin throughout the history of medicines. It is a medicine that has been freely distributed by the WHO across continents for decades to over 4 billion men, women, and children, both healthy and sick. I compiled a report demonstrating this safety record for the expert defense of a physician in Canada and have posted it here. The report includes numerous hyperlinked citations which directly contradict the Texas Medical Board’s assertion that ivermectin is a “dangerous drug.” Lastly, compare its safety record to those of other Covid therapeutics. Note the duration of each record and the adverse events reported below (also note that a toxicology expert reviewed the 26 deaths associated with ivermectin and found that ivermectin was not causative in any case):

In addition to these findings, many of the studies cited in the comments of our previous reports that claimed to show the dangers of ivermectin were performed in animals. Dr. Paul Marik of the FLCCC Alliance sent me the following email dealing with some of the studies that point to a lower sperm count in male animals taking ivermectin. His response brings needed attention to the fact that relying on animal studies for a drug that has been used billions of times in billions of people can be misleading.

Dr. Marik’s response:

The issue of ivermectin and male fertility and the mitigation by selenium and Vit A has been circulating in social media. So I investigated this issue:. In Wistar Albino Rats ivermectin appears to dramatically reduce sperm counts, mobility and alter morphology The testis expresses Pgp and it appears that ivermectin increases oxidant stress in the testes This effect is largely reversed by antioxidants most notably Vitamin C, A and selenium. (sic) This effect is short lived and reversible. This effect is also noted in sheep, rabbits, and red sokoto buck.. but to a lesser degree. However good news if you are a STALLION. Ivermectin increases sperm mobility and decreases morphological abnormalities in stallions. Ivermectin had no effect on sperm function/count, reproductive performance, fetal outcome or testicular histology in beagles. No effects on sperm in RAMS. I have over 20 references for those interested.

Given how long this drug has been on the market, the billions of doses that have been taken of it, and the ample data that exists supporting it as a safe product, Honest Media feels comfortable trusting the expertise of Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Marik, and countless others who regularly prescribe this drug.