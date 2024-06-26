Joe Biden and Donald Trump are owned and captured by Big Pharma, so their “Brought to You by Pfizer” CNN debate has excluded Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the stage.

Instead, Kennedy will be staging his own debate!

Tune in to TheRealDebate.com on Thursday, June 27, at 9pm EST, where Kennedy will be responding to every question asked to Trump and Biden. His answers will reflect an honest vision for addressing the concerns of American voters rather than appealing to political establishment and corporate power players. This way, voters can hear from all three leading candidates instead of only those from the establishment duopoly.

