Kamala Harris is no different than Joe Biden when it comes to being owned by Big Pharma.

Harris has steadfastly stood by Biden’s federal vaccine mandates, federal mask mandates, as well as lockdowns of businesses, schools, and places of worship all across America during COVID. As someone who has spent her entire career trying to please Democratic Party elites and donors, rather than regular people, it is clear that her top priority is propping up powerful companies rather than fighting for better public health, as Robert F. Kennedy has done throughout his life.

In fact, the Harris campaign still requires their employees to be fully “up to date” with all COVID boosters – still today in August of 2024!

Take a look at this job description for a position on the Harris campaign, which states:

Harris for President requires all employees to be "up to date" on COVID-19 vaccination status as prescribed by the CDC as a condition of employment, unless otherwise prohibited by applicable law.

Job description for the 2024 Harris campaign still requiring COVID vaccination

Harris was also a strong supporter of mandating COVID-19 vaccines in order to work, as she posted on X (formerly Twitter) in October 2021 that she supported any business with 100 or more employees having such mandates, adding, “Vaccine requirements save lives.”

Donor data from Open Secrets shows that the Harris 2020 presidential campaign received over $550,000 in contributions from the industries of pharmaceutical/health products and health professionals. This amount doesn’t even account for however many millions of dollars were given by Big Pharma to PACs supporting Harris and the Democratic Party. Harris has spent her career avoiding stepping on the toes of her donors, so there is every reason to believe that she would continue to do so as president.

Harris has pledged to take on Big Pharma by lowering drug prices, but her record does not actually show much achievement on that front. Robert Kennedy Jr. wrote on X in response to these claims, “You may have capped a few prices, that’s great, but have you ended the corruption in pharma? I don’t think so.”

Kennedy responds to Harris’s positions towards Big Pharma

Furthermore, Harris’s positions on this issue show that her priority is helping people take more drugs by lowering prices (which is helpful to Big Pharma), rather than addressing the root causes of better health, as Kennedy addresses far more comprehensively.

The New York Times also revealed in 2020 that Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, who is primarily an entertainment industry lawyer, has also represented the Big Pharma giant Merck. While one client does not represent someone’s entire ideology, it is more evidence that Harris, and her husband, side with the pharmaceutical industry rather than with keeping it in check.

For a candidate like Harris who claims to be 100% behind bodily autonomy when it comes to abortion, her hypocrisy is especially shocking when it comes to support for mandating medical procedures like vaccination. Especially for COVID shots, since the CDC has maintained since as far back as August 2021 that these vaccines do not stop transmission of the illness.

Parroting the Party Line

Old posts and videos are beginning to reemerge on social media showing exactly what Kamala Harris has said and done as vice president regarding COVID and Big Pharma.

A video of Kamala Harris from July 12, 2021 “bringing the facts” about COVID vaccines resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) where she simply parrots Biden and Fauci’s narrative. Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, a scientist who holds a PhD in molecular biology with a long history of documenting the science of vaccine safety and efficacy, reposted the video of Harris five times, with five separate comments, including:

Post 1: Kamala’s plan of door-to-door vaccination programs would be a miserable flop.

Post 2: #Clownworld

Post 3: “Getting vaccinated is the single best defense against getting COVID19 and its variants"... um, first we all know it doesn't stop transmission. Second where's the study comparing it to the Brownstein protocol? Or comparing vaccination to Ivermectin? Or comparing vaccination to hydroxychloroquine plus corticosteroids and zinc? There have been no randomized clinical trials that made these comparisons. She's literally making this up as she goes along. Well maybe that's giving her too much credit she's reading the script obviously.

Post 4: Kamala claimed the vaccine would protect you from the Delta variant. Remember that lie.

Post 5: Kamala also lied and said every single person that was in the hospital with covid-19 was unvaccinated.

Masks

In October of 2020, Vice President Harris posted on X that “Masks save lives” from COVID. This claim came right when one of Biden’s first acts as president during the pandemic was asking Americans to wear masks, as reported by PBS, and mandating them for all interstate and international travel. The latter order was subsequently struck down by a federal judge and today it is universally accepted that the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes COVID was and is airborne, meaning the masks can’t stop transmission of the virus.

Newsweek reports that Anthony Fauci had also written in emails to other health officials in February 2020 – before supporting these mask mandates – that typical masks were “not really effective in keeping out virus.” On June 3, 2024 Fauci admitted in public sworn testimony before Congress that the prescribed guidelines for SARS CoV-2 were created because the virus was thought to only spread by droplets in 2020. This reasoning was the justification for masking, but CNN reports that Fauci confirmed to Congress that there was no clinical trial to support it. It is now known the virus also spreads through airborne transmission, which masking does not stop.

Has Harris updated her “Masks saves lives” position? We have not found any evidence that she has. If so, we would appreciate if one of our readers could link to such an update in the comments section.

Kamala Loves Fauci

Kamala Harris has done a remarkable job in being completely unremarkable during her tenure as Joe Biden’s vice president. Her inefficacy is true in virtually all areas of critical federal policy. And when it comes to COVID, essentially all she has done is bow to the altar of Fauci to show where her allegiance lies.

In her vice presidential debate with Mike Pence, Harris was asked if she would take the COVID vaccine if it was approved by Donald Trump before the election. She stated she would do so only if Dr. Anthony Fauci said to.

Then on March 12, 2021, from the official vice president X account, @VP, Harris posted the following:

We all need to do our part to beat this virus (SARS CoV-2 / COVID). And as Dr. Fauci said, the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, and it’s safe. Everyone should get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

This statement subsequently turned out to be false.

As already documented in this report, the CDC announced in August 2021 that the COVID vaccines did not stop transmission of the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes the illness. Is it moral for the vice president of the United States to say a vaccine is “highly effective” when it is unable to stop transmission of the virus it is intended to combat?

Perhaps one could argue that Harris did not know these facts in March 2021. But they were publicly declared just five months later. Has the vice president corrected her error? It appears she has not.

We won’t even get into the multitude of vaccine injuries and deaths that have been reported from tens of thousands of individuals. The COVID shot has more VAERS reports than any other vaccine in history. (VAERS is the official database that tracks vaccine injury in America, run by the FDA and CDC.)

Honest Media does not expect to hear any update from Kamala Harris on any of these errors, as there is no sign she has any substantive policy positions of her own making. She is not rushing to release policy statements, corrections or clarifications, and the mainstream press is avoiding any real journalistic scrutiny of her record – instead choosing to cheer-lead the (s)election of Kamala Harris for president. But her record clearly shows how she is a puppet of Big Pharma rather than a champion of the people.