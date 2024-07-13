I’ve been watching this presidential election cycle for 16 months, so obviously I do not represent the average American.

Most people don’t begin paying attention to the election until after Labor Day in September. However, the earliest presidential debate in the history of our country featuring the slow-motion collapse of Joe Biden has changed that.

My wife is a normal person, and like most normal people, she would normally wait until September to think about the election. Not this year. Many of her coworkers randomly brought up the June 27th debate because of Biden’s painful-to-watch train wreck collapse.

Everyone has noticed, and that noticing caught my attention.

Because of this, I decided to email all of my extended family with a polite request asking them to watch the 30-minute documentary Who is Bobby Kennedy? before they decide who to vote for. This film covers Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 independent run for President. My family is entirely made up of people who support either side of the duopoly.

After I sent this email, a never-Trump family member of mine surprised me by replying, “I watched it. I would definitely take him over Trump, but can he win? There’s a lot of stupid people in this country.”

I was shocked he actually watched it!

This individual is your average American baby boomer, who consumes mainstream media and votes mostly Democrat (though I suspect he voted for Reagan at least once).

I emailed him back, sending a summary of the analysis from attorney Aaron Siri that argues Kennedy can win in a contingent election, which is how Thomas Jefferson became President. Now this family member and I are exchanging regular emails about the election and Kennedy.

I did not expect this would happen, but clearly there is a new mood in our nation.

The Kennedy Effect

Over a year ago Kennedy said he liked his own chances of winning the presidency in 2024 better than either Trump or Biden’s chances. He said they were two of the least popular presidential candidates in history. He said neither party was giving the American people anything to vote for, only fear and hatred of what to vote against. Kennedy said the only way the Democrats could pick a viable nominee was if there was lively competition during the primary process with retail politics, engaging real Americans, addressing our real concerns, allowing multiple candidates to challenge each other in preparation to face Donald Trump.

Kennedy has been proven right on all counts!

But the Democrats did not listen. Instead, they rigged and corrupted their own primary process to ensure Joe Biden would be their nominee. Now Democrats, liberals, progressives, and never-Trumpers have their jaws on the floor, forced to watch elite Democrat in-fighting destroy any chance of defeating Donald Trump. As uncertainty abounds and panic sinks in, rank-&-file Democratic voters are looking around for what their choices are and what is actually possible.

The only choice that remains is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy is the only one who can beat Trump. This fact is supported by a massive poll conducted by John Zogby Strategies. The sad reality for the Democrats is that Joe Biden polls better than anyone else they have against Trump, and Biden is the guy who just said the name of his vice president is “Trump”!

Even if the Democrats somehow manage to land on their feet before November, turmoil like this just four months before the general election is unprecedented, and likely fatal, no matter who their nominee ends up being.

Right now millions of voters are migrating to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President.