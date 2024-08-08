Share this postNEW YORK URGENT- RFK Needs Our HELP TODAY!www.honestmediaproject.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBig CorruptionNEW YORK URGENT- RFK Needs Our HELP TODAY!Michael KaneAug 08, 202430Share this postNEW YORK URGENT- RFK Needs Our HELP TODAY!www.honestmediaproject.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share30Share this postNEW YORK URGENT- RFK Needs Our HELP TODAY!www.honestmediaproject.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
Hope New Yorkers showed up in mass, honored to fight with him, and for him, to denounce this horrendous violation of the American Constitution
I was there this week at the Statehouse in Albany and the situation I saw was appalling. They were trying to discredit, embarrass and stall Kennedy’s campaign, barring him from a well fought NY ballot access victory. How the DNC can legally undermine fair and free elections is beyond me. We can all help, first by recognizing the censorship and two by calling it out.
This is our moment to get involved. Support Kennedy and this fight for our freedom and democracy.