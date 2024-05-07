The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) – which recently called for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to exit the 2024 Presidential race in quite a rude and snarky letter – is cozy with the Rockefeller oil baron dynasty, NGOs with ties to the World Bank, World Economic Forum and Bill Gates, and is led by a team that includes former employees of President Joe Biden himself.

NRDC has become a "greenwashing" entity that pretends to be an authentic ecological organization yet smears a true environmentalist in Kennedy – all to serve its corporate and globalist overlords. Naturally, The New York Times quickly picked up NRDC's narrative to amplify the attack on Kennedy.

In regards to the Big Oil and Rockefeller connection, Sturgess wrote:

The [Ford Foundation] offered NRDC seed funding on the condition that it appoint as trustees oil-rich conservatives and Laurance Rockefeller, who was a backer of the defeated Con Ed power plant alongside his brother, then-New York governor Nelson Rockefeller. Laurance’s leadership position at the NRDC granted him the problematic ability to influence the activities of the nascent organization, including “coerc[ing] the NRDC into dropping its controversial strategy of suing corporations.”

Regarding NRDC’s connection to corrupt global institutions, Sturgess writes:

Today, the NRDC is run by president and CEO Manish Bapna, who took office in 2021 after a 25-year career across the World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Bank, and global consulting firm McKinsey & Company. Ironically, among WRI’s recent benefactors are some of the world’s most prolific corporate polluters (such as 3M, BASF, Chevron, and DuPont); the usual suspects, Pfizer and BlackRock; and powerful nongovernmental organizations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum. Many of these same companies are clients of McKinsey & Company, notorious for so-called “greenwashing, whereby a company makes a false claim about something it is doing for a good cause, such as environmental preservation.”

And on direct connections to the Biden administration itself, Sturgess writes.

But it’s not just industry guiding NRDC’s “activism.” Chief Science Officer Ticora V. Jones was previously Biden’s chief scientist at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), nominated to the position in November 2021. USAID was described in Cold War Anthropology: The CIA, The Pentagon, and the Growth of Dual Use Anthropology as a cover organization for both domestic surveillance and foreign regime change operations on behalf of the CIA. Matthew Tejada, senior vice president of environmental health, joined NRDC from Biden’s EPA. Executive Director Christy Goldfuss led multiple White House climate programs in the Obama-Biden White House. Senior vice president for climate and energy Jackie Wong previously worked for McKinsey & Company and as a senior Obama-Biden advisor. NRDC trustee, Lynn Price, was lead author on multiple key reports for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the primary organ behind the “climate change orthodoxy,” as Kennedy has put it. [Kennedy’s perspective on climate change has evolved over time, including his advocacy for regenerative agriculture, as written about in The Kennedy Beacon.]

NRDC also has a political arm that is completely in bed with the Biden administration. Despite having done some good work in the past, the NRDC of 2024 is simply functioning as an arm of the DNC and Biden’s reelection campaign. If that were not the case, they would recognize that Kennedy has the best environmental track record of anyone running for president today. NRDC knows this to be true because Kennedy spent some 30 years with the organization, suing corporate polluters and captured government agencies alike.

Read the full report from Sturgess here: