My extended family is not made up of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supporters. They all support either side of the duopoly.

I sent the below email to all of my family asking them to do just one thing before they vote in November, and that is to watch WHO IS BOBBY KENNEDY?, a brief 30-minute documentary film about Kennedy and his run for President.

The letter I sent is below.

I encourage everyone to do this with your own family:

Dear (family member)

In November, we go back to the polls to vote for many public offices, and of course of extreme importance is the election of the President of the United States.

In light of the nightmare unfolding for Biden and the Democrats, as well as the controversies surrounding Trump, I encourage you to watch one short documentary about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his run for President this year. Kennedy will be on the New York ballot, as well as the ballot in all 50 states plus Washington DC.

Before you dismiss him and believe the narratives the mainstream media pushes about him, I ask you to do me just one favor:

Please watch Who is Bobby Kennedy?

It is a 30-minute documentary that gives an overview of Kennedy's life – as an environmental attorney, recovered addict, and public health dissident.

www.WhoisBobbyKennedy.com

Watch on YouTube:

Watch on X: https://x.com/AmValues2024/status/1787305104443342871

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Michael Kane