“If you don’t think the government is lying to you, you are not paying attention.” -RFK Jr.

This sentiment and growing questions surrounding COVID-19 and the mRNA vaccines are fueling increasing calls for investigation. Recently, Senator Rand Paul, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vice-presidential nominee Nicole Shanahan, and comedian Bill Maher have each leaned heavily into what could potentially snowball into a great reckoning over the pandemic, public health regulatory agencies, and Big Pharma.

A high-level investigation into COVID is not a new idea. In February 2022, the esteemed magazine Scientific American called for a COVID reckoning by way of a “truth and reconciliation commission.” Over two years later, the push for answers is gaining considerable steam.

On March 26, Shanahan went farther than others have so far by promising a presidential commission to investigate America’s chronic disease epidemic, including the impact of vaccines. Three days later, comedian Bill Maher, during a six-minute monologue on his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher, called for a COVID Commission. But it was Senator Rand Paul who took concrete steps toward accountability by announcing a bipartisan inquiry into COVID-19 origins, as reported by Politico.

As Honest Media has reported, independent media outlets are increasingly challenging COVID orthodoxies propped up and defended by an alphabet soup of government agencies and their legacy media mouthpieces. New evidence and studies continue to undermine the credibility of blindly-followed official narratives regarding COVID. These reports have revealed new information about US origins, vaccine harm, “excess deaths” and Ivermectin to name just a few.

A Senate Investigation of COVID-19 Origins and Gain-of-Function Research

“I’m launching a bipartisan investigation to examine the origins of COVID and gain-of-function research. This 1st ever government-wide probe of risky life sciences research will identify oversight gaps with the goal of preventing future pandemics,” announced Rand Paul on X on April 1.

He followed his original announcement with an op-ed titled “The Great COVID Cover-up,” published by Fox News. It stated:

Newly obtained documents confirm yet again Fauci lied about COVID. Fauci’s NIH lab was a partner with Wuhan on a proposal to engineer a highly transmissible coronavirus in 2018. But he wasn’t alone, 15 government agencies knew about it and said nothing. Americans deserve answers.

In his op-ed, Paul summarized the preliminary findings that led to the formation of his investigation, the result of a “smoking gun” brought to the senator by a marine, Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Murphy, then with DARPA.

Millions of people died from COVID-19. We now know that over 15 government agencies, as well as the investigators Peter Daszak, Ralph Baric, Ian Lipkin and scientists at NIAID’s Rocky Mountain Lab, all knew of the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s desire to create a coronavirus with a furin cleavage site, a virus pre-adapted for human transmission. And no one spoke up. We only know of this DEFUSE proposal because a whistleblower, one brave Marine, Lt. Col. Joseph Murphy, came forward with the truth.

Paul is not alone in the Senate speaking out about COVID and challenging the accepted, yet now collapsing, narratives surrounding the pandemic. Senator Ron Johnson (WI), who recently hosted a Capitol Hill roundtable spoke to Maria Bartiromo last year on Mornings with Maria, saying:

We need to truth to be exposed, we need more Americans to listen to the truth, to be exposed to the truth, to pull their heads out of the sand, quite honestly, and open their eyes and understand what has happened in this country… This was all pre-planned by an elite group of people. That’s what I’m talking about, Event 201 that occurred late in 2019, prior to the rest of us knowing about this pandemic. This is very concerning…We are up against a very powerful group of people here, Maria.

Senator Rand Paul talks about COVID lies from Anthony Fauci

Senator Ron Johnson’s Hearings and Roundtable on COVID

Although most politicians have stayed mum on getting to the bottom of COVID, now is not the first time that the possibility has been floated. In April 2021, exactly two years before he declared his candidacy for president, Kennedy hosted Senator Johnson on his podcast to discuss the recent Senate hearings on COVID-19 treatment and therapeutics. Here are a few excerpts from their conversation.

Speaking about the failure of Congress to transparently and publicly review all the scientific evidence sourced from literally thousands of studies, Kennedy said:

They didn't do what you would want them to do, which is to summon the best doctors from all over the world and put them in a committee and have an open discussion with all the American people can watch televised discussion where they're collecting studies from other where I think there's been something like 50,000 studies on COVID that have been published and you want them going through those studies and saying, ‘look, this drug, looks like it works.’ We got 19 studies that say this drug works. You've got to give it a certain time and you've got to give it in combination with Zithermax and with zinc and with vitamin D. And where was, why was Dr. Fauci not telling us, you know, 85 percent of the people who are hospitalized are vitamin D deficient. 95 percent of people who die from COVID are vitamin D deficient.

Johnson responded:

And all I was trying to do in my hearings was just provide that type of information to people, I don't understand why information is now viewed as dangerous. It was Louis Brandeis in a 1927 court decision talking about falsehoods and other things that could be harmful to society. He said, well, the remedy here is not to limit speech, not to enforce silence, it's more speech. The remedy is more speech, not enforced silence. To me, that's what I've been trying to do here. I've been trying to provide more speech, expert testimony in a committee where we actually have people sworn in and they have to testify under penalty perjury.

Kennedy responds:

Yeah. Yeah. I love AJ Rowling's quote where he said, ‘government does not tear out a man's tongue to stop him from telling a lie. They tear it out to stop him from telling the truth.’ And as you say, the remedy for if there is really misinformation, you know, let's not shut it down. Let's, let's give good information and let's have a public debate, a free flow of information, and let's let ideas triumph in the market, in the marketplace of, you know, of ideas and debate and go.

In closing, Johnson says:

I just want to emphasize, we have to be open minded. We can't be censoring information. We have to be seeking the truth. And if there's falsehoods and fallacies out there, again, as [Justice] Brandeis said, the remedy is more speech, not enforced silence. I'm highly concerned about what's happening in medicine. I'm highly concerned about what's happening in our media, social media. I'm highly concerned about our culture. We do need to heal. We do need to unify, but that's respecting one another and listening to differing opinions, not being afraid of information.

This past February, Johnson hosted a Capitol Hill roundtable on COVID-19. Participants included Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Jessica Rose, and Edward Dowd on COVID vaccine issues; Dr. Brian Hooker and Del Bigtree on vaccine injury cover-up; Dr. Sabine Hazan and Dr. Pierre Kory on medical research and federal health agencies; and journalist Lara Logan and Dr. Bret Weinstein who runs a podcast that largely talks about censorship and propaganda, amongst many other guests. Their testimonies have led to calls for further official investigations into COVID-19 and the mRNA vaccines.

Senator Paul’s investigation, as an official Senate investigation, will differ from Johnson’s recent roundtable. It will bring forward witnesses who will be under oath and the proceedings will be entered into the Congressional Record.

Comedian Bill Maher Joins the Chorus

Any great reckoning is preceded by courageous and vocal truth-telling. Bill Maher’s own brand of truth-telling over COVID was heard on HBO during the comedian's monologue on March 29.

I get no pleasure having to characterize my country as panicky, inefficient, and stuck on stupid, but that’s what we are. I get it that we didn’t know exactly what was happening at the beginning of COVID and some mistakes were inevitable, but four years on I’m tired of hearing, ‘well, we didn’t know.’ No we didn’t. But some people ‘guessed’ better than others. And the people who got it wrong don’t seem to wanna acknowledge that now. Some people said closing schools for so long was pointless and would cause much worse collateral damage to kids and they were right. Four years ago, The Daily Beast ran a story with the headline, ‘Bill Maher pushes Steve Bannon Wuhan lab conspiracy theory,’ which was typical of the mainstream media at the time. Of course it wasn’t a conspiracy theory and wasn’t owned by Steve Bannon and now everyone including the Biden Administration admits there is at least a 50-50 chance that the virus could’ve begun in the lab in Wuhan that was doing gain-of-function research on that virus, duh!" But I don't see a lot of retractions being printed. When COVID hit, we did a lot of stupid things. We washed the mail. We played baseball in front of cardboard cutouts. And we ate in parking lots… They closed the oceans. Yes, some very bad ideas were embraced as the conventional wisdom. Ideas that haven’t aged well. And a lot of the dissenting opinions that were expressed and ridiculed at the time have proven to be correct. Maybe that’s why the powers that be don’t want a COVID Commission. Why not, we love commissions. The Warren Commission, the AIDS Commission, the 9/11 Commission, the NFL even had ‘Is ramming your head into another guy’s head bad for head?’ Commission, really! So where’s the COVID Commission? Because it seems to me we haven’t learned a thing. Gain-of-function research is still going on in labs. We are still torturing animals in labs by raising our food in conditions ideal for viruses to make the leap to humans… Talk about not learning anything!

Four years ago, Maher himself was diagnosed with COVID despite being “fully inoculated” at the time. Though he was asymptomatic, HBO canceled filming an episode of Real Time with Bill Maher while he was forced to quarantine.

In a sign of growing skepticism over COVID, large protests have broken out in Japan voicing opposition to the pending WHO pandemic treaty, as reported by Politicom. The outcry follows the preliminary release of findings from a Japanese study that has linked the COVID vaccine to 201 types of disease.

“Japanese researchers say their ‘shocking’ systematic review of research papers on COVID-19 vaccines has discovered thousands of side effects ‘affecting every possible aspect of human pathology,’” the Western Standard reported.

Vigilant News reported on provocative comments by Masayasu Inoue, MD, PhD, a Professor Emeritus at Osaka City University Medical School. He criticized Operation Warp Speed, the national COVID vaccine roll-out led by the U.S. Department of Defense, saying:

Under the pretext of saving time, an extremely dangerous method was selected…I believe that the fraudulent use of experimental gene therapy to healthy people, particularly to healthy children, is an extreme violation of human rights.

We are now in the midst of a global settling of accounts being largely driven by independent media and independent voices that seek both truth and justice across a range of issues. A reckoning over COVID is coming due, as evidenced by the creation of a Senate investigation into its origins. And it could well open COVID’s Pandora’s Box.

According to Merriam-Webster, a “reckoning” is a “settling of accounts.” Put another way, it’s accountability seeking justice. Ever since COVID lockdowns ended and restrictions were lifted, people who were harmed by the vaccines, and those who lost their jobs like actress Gina Carano, have been telling their stories or clamoring for investigations.

As reported by VICE, some have even called for Nuremberg 2.0, a reference to the post-World War II investigation into Nazi-led war crimes against humanity. Such questions are perhaps merited. A report from Correlation on so-called excess deaths based on irrefutable data from the insurance industry estimated that 17 million people have died as a result of the mRNA vaccines. Edward Dowd, an advisor to Robert Kennedy Jr. formerly with Blackrock, has published a book titled Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 meticulously documenting the spike in sudden deaths following the mRNA vaccine roll-out.

One thing is for certain, only with a full reckoning will we learn the whole truth surrounding COVID. Only through further investigation, alongside a much larger public outcry and independent media scrutiny, will we see the retractions that Maher is talking about, or the “Truth & Reconciliation” Commission that Scientific American called for two years ago.

Paul’s Senate commission is a start and the increasing number of voices calling for similar investigations can help make that reckoning possible. One thing is certain: The chorus is growing, as are the number of revelations poking holes in the official COVID narrative.