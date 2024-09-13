Get updates at JoinTheResistance.org

SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Russell Brand, LTC Tulsi Gabbard, Bret Weinstein, Matt Taibbi, Jimmy Dore, Mary Holland, Zuby, Pierre Kory MD, Lara Logan, Col. Douglas Macgregor (ret.), Robert Malone MD, Dr. Heather Heying, Jimmy Dore, Corey DeAngelis, Skillet, Struggle Jennings, The Defiant, Five Times August, Human Garage, DPAK, and TN Jet

Left & Right unite, as RFK Jr. announced a s Keynote Speaker at RALLY TO RESCUE THE REPUBLIC in Washington D.C. on September 29

Over 100,000 Attendees Expected – Unity Movement Will Mobilize Around the Eight Pillars of Rescue The Republic

The Public Is Urged to Vote for Candidates Who Endorse the Eight Pillars That Unite Us

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 9, 2024—Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been announced as a Keynote Speaker at the Rescue the Republic rally in Washington, D.C. on September 29. The Left and the Right will unite as over 100,000 Americans from all political persuasions descend on Washington, D.C. Other featured speakers include Russell Brand, LTC Tulsi Gabbard, Bret Weinstein, Matt Taibbi, Col. Douglas Macgregor (ret.), Jimmy Dore, Zuby, Lara Logan, Robert Malone MD, Pierre Kory MD, Dr. Heather Heying, Jimmy Dore, Corey DeAngelis, Mary Holland, Skillet, Struggle Jennings, The Defiant, Five Times August, Human Garage, DPAK, and TN Jet.

“Rescue the Republic is a non-ideological, post-partisan gathering of The Unity Movement where we will declare our commitment to defend the West and the values that form the foundation of a free and open society,” said Dr. Bret Weinstein, co-host of the DarkHorse podcast and a key visionary of the rally.

Our Republic is under attack by a conglomerate of industrial complexes, like the Military and Censorship Industrial Complexes. Rescue The Republic is asking Americans to gather on September 29th on the Washington Mall to restore the values that make our Republic and the Western world so beautiful and worth preserving.

This event’s all-star line-up of musical artists, comedians, and thought leaders is revolutionary. This type of gathering has never been done before.

“We need YOU to join the resistance. Together, we can restore the values that make our Republic so beautiful and worth saving. We’re bringing together notable musical artists, comedians, and thought leaders of our generation to stand together and rescue the Republic,” said Angela McArdle, co-director of Rally to Rescue the Republic and Chair of the National Libertarian Party.

Why is our Republic worth preserving?

“At its heart, it is an agreement to distribute opportunity as widely as possible. Today, the foundation that makes up the West is under attack. This moment demands radical change and requires liberals, conservatives, and independents of every color and creed to unify to rescue the West,” said Dr. Bret Weinstein.

This new Unity Movement is Mobilizing and Urging Americans to Endorse Candidates Who Endorse the Eight Pillars that Unite Us

The weeks following the rally leading up to the election are crucial to educating and mobilizing voters and candidates at all levels of government. Americans will be encouraged to persuade candidates, family, friends, and neighbors to only vote for candidates who agree with our eight pillars.

Eight Pillars of Rescue The Republic

War is always the last resort

Sanctify and recodify informed consent

Banish state information control, surveillance & propaganda

Secure monetary freedom

Restore family sovereignty

Enact a rational border policy

Return to truth-seeking and open dialogue

End Lawfare and abuse of the judicial system

Those interested are encouraged to visit the rally website in the coming weeks as more speakers, comedians, and musicians are added to the line-up.