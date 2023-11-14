After the 2016 Election “Russian” became a new catch-phrase in the mainstream media. Russian bots, Russian disinformation, Russian propaganda, Russian interference, Russian collusion were all thrown around constantly and used as the backbone of impeachment proceedings. No one realized at the time that this language would lay the groundwork for a helpful demonization of Russia to support hundreds of billions of American tax dollars funding the Ukraine War.

Now we know “Russian bots… disinfo… propaganda… interference… collusion” were at best an overblown media trope, often referred to as Russiagate; at worst they were a deliberate disinformation campaign that brought Big Government, Big Media and Big Tech firmly in bed together. The hard proof of this comes in the documentation that has been uncovered exposing what Hamilton 68 is (and what it isn’t).

Honest Media will be covering the psy-op of Russiagate and watching to see if it pops up again in an attempt to manipulate the 2024 election as it did in 2020.