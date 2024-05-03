

As a media watchdog since 2023, Honest Media has challenged several leading legacy media outlets, including PolitiFact, the Associated Press, NBC News, NPR, Forbes, Mother Jones, and Politico, when their reporting has failed to present countervailing arguments and evidence on major issues such as censorship and COVID.

I recently listened to Wired’s Political Lab podcast brazenly smearing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign. It featured Wired’s Leah Feiger, Makena Kelly and Anna Merlan. None of these obviously intelligent women demonstrated the least bit of intellectual curiosity or journalistic integrity in their take – I mean take-down – of Kennedy.

Such “reporting” from legacy media is actually a cry for help from corporate mouthpieces parched by a paucity of truth-telling and blindness to their shortcomings. Honest reporting, on the other hand, is investigative. It considers both sides of an argument rather than blindly following unquestioned official dogma or Big Pharma talking points. When there’s a river of counter-narrative evidence that merits scrutiny and even-handed review that is completely ignored, the shame is even deeper.

Wired as a news source offers little truly investigative or honest media coverage of one of the most important independent presidential candidates since George Washington. Kennedy, after a 40-year career as an environmental lawyer and children’s health advocate, during which he accomplished a string of legal victories for the environment and the people, deserves better. RIP mainstream media. Long live independent investigative media.

Below is my spontaneous email response to their reporting on the Kennedy campaign. The email went unanswered – a quenchable thirst for the truth unidentified and unmet.