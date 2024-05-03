UnWIRED
A Response to Wired’s Podcast Hit-piece on RFK Jr.
As a media watchdog since 2023, Honest Media has challenged several leading legacy media outlets, including PolitiFact, the Associated Press, NBC News, NPR, Forbes, Mother Jones, and Politico, when their reporting has failed to present countervailing arguments and evidence on major issues such as censorship and COVID.
I recently listened to Wired’s Political Lab podcast brazenly smearing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign. It featured Wired’s Leah Feiger, Makena Kelly and Anna Merlan. None of these obviously intelligent women demonstrated the least bit of intellectual curiosity or journalistic integrity in their take – I mean take-down – of Kennedy.
Such “reporting” from legacy media is actually a cry for help from corporate mouthpieces parched by a paucity of truth-telling and blindness to their shortcomings. Honest reporting, on the other hand, is investigative. It considers both sides of an argument rather than blindly following unquestioned official dogma or Big Pharma talking points. When there’s a river of counter-narrative evidence that merits scrutiny and even-handed review that is completely ignored, the shame is even deeper.
Wired as a news source offers little truly investigative or honest media coverage of one of the most important independent presidential candidates since George Washington. Kennedy, after a 40-year career as an environmental lawyer and children’s health advocate, during which he accomplished a string of legal victories for the environment and the people, deserves better. RIP mainstream media. Long live independent investigative media.
Below is my spontaneous email response to their reporting on the Kennedy campaign. The email went unanswered – a quenchable thirst for the truth unidentified and unmet.
Dear Leah, Makena and Anna,
Hello, I am listening with great interest to your latest politics lab podcast.
I’ve just paused the recording after you lumped Kennedy’s position on Ivermectin use with Bill Gates, microchips, and 5G to forward links to two articles that I hope will inform you better as to why Kennedy has taken the positions he has. There are scores of articles that explain Kennedy’s positions between both Honest Media and the Kennedy Beacon.
My colleague Matt Armstrong at Honest Media recently published a piece on Ivermectin that focused on the story of Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, which you can read here.
I would also highly recommend you read the work of Dr. Pierre Kory on the subject of Ivermectin.
Finally, if you are interested in understanding the positions of those who are increasingly skeptical of establishment narratives and official claims around COVID, I encourage you to read part 3 of a 4-part series I co-authored with Matt on the Collapse of Mainstream Media.
My hope in reaching out is that you will turn to Honest Media and the Kennedy Beacon in order to glean a more complete picture of what is driving the growing movement supporting RFK Jr.’s campaign for President.
To understand the growth of this movement, I would also encourage you to study the work of Edward Dowd who used to work for Blackrock as an analyst but is now serving as an advisor to Kennedy and has authored a book on a huge spike in sudden deaths following the roll out of the vaccines via Operation Warp Speed. Dowd’s original research prompted a group to study the rise in ‘excess deaths’ (ie. “all-cause mortality) tracked by the insurance industry who estimated that millions have died worldwide from complications from the harm caused by the experimental mRNA treatments.
Also, here is another study that documented a degree of harm that certainly put to rest the notion that mRNA therapies are “safe.” Why would vaccine makers lobby for and receive full immunity from lawsuits resulting from vaccine harms, if there were no harm and thus liability.
I hope you will look at the sourcing and analysis from these two publications as you continue your coverage of the Kennedy campaign.
Thank you.
All my best,
Bravo 🙌
An early example of where all that Biden campaign and DNC funding will go. They will buy off every weak fake journalist in the land, 10X over.
And it still won’t work. They will never grasp the absolute weakness of their candidate. Rather sad, really.