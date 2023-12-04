…more to come

Since 2016 and especially through the COVID crisis, many journalists have been duped. They have used their mainstream media platforms to spread stories that dupe the public; wittingly or not.

Whether it be censorship, disinformation, election integrity, COVID-19, medical mandates, or lockdowns, too many journalists defer to the mainstream establishment narrative even long after they have been decimated by facts. They also go into overdrive to discredit people who express different points of view, rather than seeking the truth or dialogue.

Some journalists are intelligence assets knowingly working a duplicitous agenda of lies and propaganda, which is nothing new. Ever since OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD was revealed by the Church Committee in 1975, it is a well-established fact that the CIA has a substantial portion of the media on its payroll.

What has changed in today’s journalism is the Disinfo Dupe who truly believes they are saving the world by “rooting out disinfo,” all while producing large amounts of disinfo themselves.

Disinfo Dupes have been tricked by Big Pharma and bought into all of the industry’s lies – hook, line and sinker. They have been tricked by the DNC, Hillary Clinton, and the Biden Administration’s plot to blame the 2016 Presidential loss to Trump on Russia with the Hamilton 68 Hoax. They have been tricked into ignoring or even attempting to shut down journalists with other points of view, rather than engage in debates.

Disinfo Dupes are largely well-meaning suckers whose emotions have been manipulated to see the world through the lens that the ends always justify the means. In 2020, “the ends” included ensuring Trump was not reelected and that everyone was masked, jabbed, and locked down regardless of the science or the benefit to any of it.

Disinfo Dupes support these goals at all costs and simply don’t care if they must lie or censor to do it. Free speech and a free press – once prized cornerstones of journalism – are meaningless to the Disinfo Dupe. These people follow any narrative that is thrown their way if it fits their political goals.

Disinfo Dupes went through the entire COVID-19 pandemic and never once bothered to question whether Big Pharma making hundreds of billions of dollars in profits had anything to do with everything happening. They never once asked if the billions Big Tech made off of the lockdowns provided Google, Meta, Twitter et al. with a perverse incentive to censor those who questioned the lockdowns.

Looking at reality through an honest lens is now hard for Disinfo Dupes because it would force them to confront their own gullibility and culpability from shoddy reporting, lack of integrity, and questionable values. Therefore, anyone who wants to fix a broken system is now the enemy and target of the Disinfo Dupe.

Disinfo Dupes can’t see the broken system or won’t allow themselves to see it. To do so would mean they must recognize the totality of the problems they have been cheerleading for years, including the Censorship Industrial Complex, political psyops, and the rampant corruption of Big Pharma and Big Government.

We will be highlighting many Disinfo Dupes here at the Honest Media Project.