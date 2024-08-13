X (formerly Twitter) was in an active partnership with GARM when it recently announced a lawsuit against them. However just days following the news of this lawsuit, the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) announced they are dismantling GARM.

The Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) was a nonprofit that offered content moderation tools to assist advertisers. Many believe GARM amounted to little more than a mechanism of censorship.

The lawsuit and dismantling of GARM all happened right as X’s AI application Grok inadvertently revealed massive shadow banning of many accounts on the X platform. Such accounts include Toby Rogers, Darla Shine and Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond (TLAV). It’s interesting to note these accounts span a wide variety of political view points.

Cristian argues this is most likely a situation where X is using this lawsuit to appear extremely pro-free speech by attacking the pro-censorship “bad guy” GARM, but in reality there is no real substance to the “attack.” Cristian also said the legal experts he has spoken to have said the lawsuit “has no teeth” and is not a real threat.

Honest Media read the complaint filed by X against GARM, and what is fascinating is that the complaint never mentions the partnership X has with WFA or GARM. How is it possible to sue an organization you have a partnership with, but never mention the partnership even once in a lawsuit you file against them?

To say this is odd is an understatement.

Since X is partnered with GARM (admitted by X as recently as July 1, 2024), we must consider the possibility that this entire sequence of events was coordinated. While we do not know for sure if this is the case, it would explain why the X / GARM partnership was never mentioned in the lawsuit filed by X against GARM. Honest Media is open to other explanations besides this one. Feel free to offer them in the comments.

It’s of interest to note that Dr. Robert Malone was one of the few who reported on the partnership with X and GARM. However his reporting found nothing odd about the arrangement nor the fact that it was not mentioned in the lawsuit filed by X.

Back in April, Honest Media published a report about accounts on X that support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being suppressed and flagged with no process to dispute claims of “spamming” or “platform manipulation.” We noted at that time that X was in a partnership with GARM which works for advertisers and deals in content moderation standards. We postulated at that time that this partnership with GARM may be the reason that RFK supporting accounts were being flagged and deboosted.

In that report we wrote:

GARM also works to measure and restrict online discussion on topics it classifies as “debated sensitive social issues.” Is Kennedy for president a “debated sensitive social issue”?

Elon Musk has been supportive of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s right to free speech on the X platform, especially as he is running for President. It is of interest to note last month Musk endorsed Donald Trump just moments after the attempted assassination of Trump on July 13, 2024. In addition, Musk recently interviewed Trump on an X Spaces that has been viewed by tens of millions of people.