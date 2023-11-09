Who are we?

Honest Media is bringing together journalists, activists and American citizens who are disgusted by what is now endemic corruption in our media. We work to hold the media accountable despite being captured by corrupt corporate interests. We work to return the media back to its roots of speaking truth and representing neutrality, instead of covering up the atrocities and lies of powerful leaders, governments, and corporations.

Honest Media was founded by Mark Gorton who is the co-chair of American Values 2024 (AV24) which is a Super PAC that has endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next President of the United States. Currently, Honest Media is a project of AV24.

Paid for by American Values 2024 (307 W. 36th St., 11th floor, New York, NY 10018) and not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.