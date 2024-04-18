Subscribe
Imagine A Free Julian Assange (Opinion)
Imagine a free Julian Assange. As the Biden administration doubles down on war and censorship, imagine a fully operational WikiLeaks working closely…
Apr 18
M.C. Armstrong
Informed Dissent
Medical Dissidents, Agency Capture, and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s Battle with the FDA over Ivermectin
Apr 18
M.C. Armstrong
NPR's Bad Week
National Public Radio (NPR) made the news last week for inaccurate reporting, polarization, and irrelevance.Thanks for reading Honest Media! Subscribe…
Apr 17
Michael Kane
X Blow Up Over Disinfo Dupes and Definition of "Physician"
Honest Media published a report last week linking the work of Paul Thacker to our research on Disinfo Dupe reporters Brandy Zadrozny and Kiera Butler…
Apr 15
Michael Kane
The Collapse of the Mainstream Media (Part 4)
The Rise of New, Independent Media: A Silver Lining
Apr 12
Kyle F Hence
M.C. Armstrong
Remember 1968: What Will The 2024 Democratic Convention Look Like If Joe Biden Is Still Prosecuting Julian Assange? (Opinion)
On Wednesday, when asked about Australia’s recent request to drop the prosecution of Julian Assange, the BBC reports that Joe Biden said, “We’re…
Apr 11
M.C. Armstrong
System Update: First Amendment on Trial
Independent Free Press Heavyweights Matt Taibbi and Glenn Greenwald Discuss Murthy v. Missouri, the New York Times and Big Tech Censorship
Apr 9
Kyle F Hence
Disinfo Dupe Reporters Kiera Butler and Brandy Zadrozny Called Out by Paul Thacker
Disinfo Dupes used questionable "medical expert" as a source
Apr 4
Michael Kane
Forbes Censors Kennedy VP Pick Nicole Shanahan’s Call to Investigate Big Pharma
Threat of Kennedy-appointed Presidential Commission looms large for pharmaceutical companies who dodged a bullet under Trump
Apr 3
Kyle F Hence
Kennedy Takes on CNN’s Erin Burnett – and President Biden
By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon
Published on The Kennedy Beacon
Apr 3
Big Tech Continues to Censor Supporters of RFK Jr
X (formerly Twitter) praises itself for being a pro-free speech platform. However, there is clear evidence that it has limited the reach of accounts…
Apr 1
Michael Kane
March 2024
The Collapse of the Mainstream Media (Part 3)
Part 3: COVID-19
Mar 29
Kyle F Hence
M.C. Armstrong
