Honest Media

Home
Notes
Journalists
The Russia Hoax
Big Corruption
Disinfo Dupes
Archive
About
Imagine A Free Julian Assange (Opinion)
Imagine a free Julian Assange. As the Biden administration doubles down on war and censorship, imagine a fully operational WikiLeaks working closely…
  
M.C. Armstrong
2
Informed Dissent
Medical Dissidents, Agency Capture, and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s Battle with the FDA over Ivermectin
  
M.C. Armstrong
32
NPR's Bad Week
National Public Radio (NPR) made the news last week for inaccurate reporting, polarization, and irrelevance.Thanks for reading Honest Media! Subscribe…
  
Michael Kane
4
X Blow Up Over Disinfo Dupes and Definition of "Physician"
Honest Media published a report last week linking the work of Paul Thacker to our research on Disinfo Dupe reporters Brandy Zadrozny and Kiera Butler…
  
Michael Kane
2
The Collapse of the Mainstream Media (Part 4)
The Rise of New, Independent Media: A Silver Lining
  
Kyle F Hence
 and 
M.C. Armstrong
20
Remember 1968: What Will The 2024 Democratic Convention Look Like If Joe Biden Is Still Prosecuting Julian Assange? (Opinion)
On Wednesday, when asked about Australia’s recent request to drop the prosecution of Julian Assange, the BBC reports that Joe Biden said, “We’re…
  
M.C. Armstrong
11
System Update: First Amendment on Trial
Independent Free Press Heavyweights Matt Taibbi and Glenn Greenwald Discuss Murthy v. Missouri, the New York Times and Big Tech Censorship
  
Kyle F Hence
2
Disinfo Dupe Reporters Kiera Butler and Brandy Zadrozny Called Out by Paul Thacker
Disinfo Dupes used questionable "medical expert" as a source
  
Michael Kane
3
Forbes Censors Kennedy VP Pick Nicole Shanahan’s Call to Investigate Big Pharma
Threat of Kennedy-appointed Presidential Commission looms large for pharmaceutical companies who dodged a bullet under Trump
  
Kyle F Hence
2
Kennedy Takes on CNN’s Erin Burnett – and President Biden
By Louis Conte, Headlines Editor, The Kennedy Beacon
Published on The Kennedy Beacon  
Big Tech Continues to Censor Supporters of RFK Jr
X (formerly Twitter) praises itself for being a pro-free speech platform. However, there is clear evidence that it has limited the reach of accounts…
  
Michael Kane
17

March 2024

The Collapse of the Mainstream Media (Part 3)
Part 3: COVID-19
  
Kyle F Hence
 and 
M.C. Armstrong
4
© 2024 American Values 2024
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture