Honest Media has long reported on Disinfo Dupe reporters, but now we need to add in Disinfo Dupe Doctors!

A stunning new investigation from Paul Thacker uncovered a fake organization of "medical professionals" that was created to prop up "fake physician" Alison Neitzel (illustrated above) and give her the fake appearance of being a medical expert!

After being propped up to appear as such, Neitzel was then quoted as an “expert” on COVID by Disinfo Dupe reporters including Brandy Zadrozny and Kiera Butler. The organization that provided cover for Neitzel is the National Association of Medical Doctors (NAMD).

To quote Thacker, “NAMD is a fake physician society that platformed fake physician Allison Neitzel in their fake Journal of Medicine. It’s that crazy.”

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Imagine if the public knew these facts at the height of the COVID, and illegal vaccine mandate, craze?

One question Thacker poses in his reporting repeatedly that caught my attention was: Just how do all of these Disinfo Dupes coordinate? I think it’s important to remember organized medical disinformation campaigns from the highest levels of government, academia, and Big Pharma are not new phenomena.

Pre-COVID Medical Disinfo

Many of us who have fought against medical disinformation long before COVID recognize the names Thacker is bringing up as he exposes official medical Disinfo Dupe specialists.

One of those names is Dorit Reiss.

Thacker notes that attorney Dorit Reiss went after him on X for his piece that outed Neitzel as a fake physician. Reiss did not just start targeting medical freedom in the COVID era, but has been doing so for over a decade or more.

Back in 2017, Reiss publicly stated, “sending police to enforce vaccination … can be done.”

Note the year – 3 years prior to COVID.

Despite the fact that she holds this extremely controversial legal opinion that flies in the face of protecting civil liberties, it is relevant to note that Reiss has never passed a bar exam and is not a practicing attorney. By all accounts, Reiss is an academic, which she confirmed in response when I posed the question to her on social media.

There was a time when Dorit Reiss’ presence on social media was so omnipresent – consisting of nearly 24-hours-a-day posts and responses – that many people assumed she had an extensive team working on all of her platforms. Just ask people like J.B. Handley, John Gilmore, Mary Holland, or any mother or father who dared to mention on social media that their child may have experienced an adverse reaction to vaccination. Years before COVID, Reiss would somehow always chime in trying to discredit their stories. Reiss no longer seems to have such a far-reaching social media presence as she formerly did.

There are other doctors Reiss is linked to, who are not mentioned in Thacker’s work, but who are absolutely critical to understand the nature of official coordinated medical disinformation from the highest levels of government, academia and Big Pharma.

In the clip of Reiss supporting police forcing vaccination on civilians, one can see Dr. Paul Offit sitting next to her. Reiss has worked very closely with Offit who, up until recently, was the top defender of just about every vaccine under the sun. As Offit commonly states - and has been revealed in government testimony - he owns the patent to the rotavirus vaccine that is on the CDC childhood vaccine schedule and is administered to millions of children every year.

Offit was one of four advisors to Reiss’ organization Voices for Vaccines, which alleges to be a parent group but is actually an outgrowth of the medical industrial complex, as explained by John Stone for Age of Autism. Voices for Vaccines was the brainchild of Dr. Stanley Plotkin, who is often referred to as the Godfather of Vaccinology. He has helped invent multiple vaccines and wrote the standard textbook on the topic called “VACCINES” used in nearly all medical schools today. Plotkin is also on the scientific advisory board of Voices for Vaccines.

On January 11, 2018, Dr. Plotkin was deposed by attorney Aaron Siri for 9 hours, which forced the Godfather of Vaccinology to admit many truths under oath that he had never before stated in public. The deposition can be found broken down into multiple segments at The Highwire website.

Some of these admissions included Plotkin stating he has performed medical experiments on orphans and the mentally disabled; that only 5 days of testing were used to approve the Hep-B vaccine; that there has never been a vaccinated vs unvaccinated study done to compare which group of children are healthier; that aborted fetal cells are used to create many vaccines; that the link of vaccines to Autism is still scientifically in question as well as dozens of other remarkable revelations.

Another character referenced by Thacker is Dr. David Gorski, who has been attacking and cursing anyone who questions vaccine safety and efficacy for over a decade. As recently as last month Gorski attacked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his criticism of Big Pharma and captured medical regulatory agencies, as quoted by the BBC. Thacker did an excellent job of documenting Gorski’s rabid attacks back in 2021, but Gorski has been on the hunt in this game for well over a decade. His attacks go back to the scandal surrounding CDC Whistleblower Dr. William Thompson, as documented in 2014 by Marketwired. That situation uncovered corruption and agency capture at depths few could have imagined, and that is far too complex to delve into in this report.

This report introduces you to just a small taste of the causes and conditions that have allowed for Disinfo Dupe Doctors to become a part of the mainstream media narrative. Decades of disinformation has been crafted and constructed for Disinfo Dupe Docs to secure their soap boxes upon. The real danger they create is a smokescreen around what is, and what is not, true in the world of Big Pharma, informed consent, vaccines, drugs, medications and medical interventions.